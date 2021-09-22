think! Reveals Delicious, Decadent Limited Edition Seasonal Flavors

"Demand is high for seasonal flavors and our think! team worked diligently to create these high protein, low sugar offerings that meet lofty taste expectations," said Perri Gordon, vice president and GM for Glanbia Performance Nutrition's Healthy Lifestyle Brands. "Our think! Pumpkin Spice Latte tastes like the real thing and our think! Chocolate Peppermint is ready to become a holiday favorite."

think! limited edition Pumpkin Spice Latte Bars and Chocolate Peppermint Bars offer 10 grams of protein, are gluten-free and 150 calories. The Pumpkin Spice Latte Bar is filled with a perfect blend of sweet pumpkin flavor and cinnamon while the Chocolate Peppermint Bar features fresh peppermint and rich chocolate.

"The focus of think! is to Stand for Strong and create products that power your body and fuel your life," said Gordon. "These high protein seasonal flavors were designed with this objective and deliver a delicious taste that brings you the portable protein that you need to do what you love stronger – whether it's raking leaves, shopping for the perfect gift, studying for finals or simply making a smarter snacking choice."

think! invites you to try the limited edition, seasonal flavors while they are available and taste for yourself. For nutrition, product and purchase information, visit: https://shop.thinkproducts.com/Protein-150-Calorie-Bars/c/[email protected]@P150CAL.

About think! Products

think! Products is the high protein snack nutrition brand, recognized for outstanding taste, premium ingredients, and smart snacking offerings. Founded in 1999 by a single mom whose passion for good eating led her to create nutritious food products that help support overall wellness. think! was acquired by Glanbia Performance Nutrition in 2015 and rebranded in 2019 with an expanded product offering. think! Products are made with thoughtful ingredients, packed with protein, minimal sugar and gluten free. think! Products include high protein bars, protein oatmeal and thinkKIDS protein bars. For more information on think! visit https://thinkproducts.com.

SOURCE think!

Related Links

https://thinkproducts.com

