Think Shift Wins Six National Agri-Marketing Association Awards

First Place, Company or Producer-Funded Advertising Campaign Directed to Consumers for the launch of Dairy West's Unbottled brand.

First Place, Corporate Identity for Dairy West's Unbottled brand expression.

First Place, Blogs for Think Shift's Looking for Lemonade blog series.

First Place, Radio – Single for ADAMA Canada Ltd.'s Peas' Personal Ad.

Merit Award, Corporate Identity for ADAMA Ltd.'s brand expression.

Merit Award, Company or Producer-Funded Advertising Campaign Element Directed to Consumers for Dairy West's Unbottled Food Service.

Dave Hardy, Creative Director at Think Shift, says the awards are very exciting for both the clients and the agency.

"The purpose of our work is to meet our clients' objectives and drive their message in what can be a crowded market, all to help them grow their business. By cultivating the relationship between strategy and creativity, we create great results for our clients. The external validation we get in the agri-marketing community is the icing on the cake," says Hardy.

The Best of NAMA Awards were held in conjunction with the 2021 Agri-Marketing Conference. The three-day event brings together the best and brightest in the agri-marketing industry for a week of professional development, networking and industry celebration.

