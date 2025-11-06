THINK Surgical appoints Josh DeRienzis as Chief Legal Officer

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical., an innovator in the field of orthopedic robots, today announced that Josh DeRienzis, an experienced legal advisor, has joined its team as Chief Legal Officer and Board Secretary.

In his role, Josh will be a senior member of THINK Surgical's executive leadership team and will assist Stuart Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of THINK Surgical, in matters of company strategy, compliance and business development as well as overseeing the legal, intellectual property and human resource teams.

Josh brings over 25 years of experience advising senior management and Boards of Directors in a variety of industries on critical legal and strategic matters, with a focus on securities, finance, mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, governance, and litigation. He has extensive healthcare and medical device experience in both publicly traded and privately held companies, including Argon Medical Devices, Surgalign Holdings, and RTI Surgical, among others.

"Following the recent decision of Patty Davis, former Chief Legal Officer, to retire, we are excited to have Josh join our executive team", said Stuart Simpson. "Having served on the board of a company where Josh held a similar position, I know that he is a great fit for this role at THINK Surgical. I also want to thank Patty Davis for her hard work and dedication to THINK Surgical during her time here and wish her the best in her well-deserved retirement."

"I am honored and privileged to join the experienced team at THINK Surgical," said Josh DeRienzis. "Orthopedic robotics is a rapidly growing field, and I look forward to helping THINK Surgical become a leader in this dynamic space."

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon. THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products to improve the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical and TMINI are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

Media Contacts:

THINK Surgical

Nick Margree

[email protected]

SOURCE THINK Surgical, Inc.