Think Together Names Jen Gillmore as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth and Partnerships Statewide

With Gillmore's appointment, Think Together strengthens its executive team to meet California's historic investment in expanded learning and expand opportunities for students statewide.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's leading nonprofit provider of expanded learning, afterschool programs, staffing, and school improvement services, is proud to announce the appointment of Jen Gillmore as chief revenue officer, joining the organization's executive team and reporting directly to Think Together Founder and CEO Randy Barth.

Gillmore succeeds interim Chief Revenue Officer John Turner (JT), who was instrumental in launching Think Together's new district partnerships team and securing 15 new school district and charter management organization contracts for the current academic year. With Gillmore's leadership, Think Together will continue to advance its ambitious Think Next campaign goal of growing the organization 15 to 20 percent annually over the next five years.

"Jen is a proven leader with a track record of scaling organizations and building strong partnerships," said Think Together Founder and CEO Randy Barth. "Her expertise and passion for education come at a pivotal moment for Think Together as we pursue bold growth and student impact goals. With Jen on our executive team, we're not only strengthening our ability to serve more students across California but also advancing our vision of changing the odds for kids statewide."

Gillmore brings extensive experience in sales and management from global companies including Google, Chronicle, Symantec and Verisign. She has driven national and international sales growth, built high-performing teams, and led major contract negotiations, translating complex business needs into clear, actionable strategies. At Think Together, she will lead strategic growth and partnership initiatives, positioning the organization to maximize the impact of California's significant investment in expanded learning.

As Think Together welcomes Gillmore, the organization also reintroduces its directors of district partnerships, who are committed to building strong relationships with school districts across California:

Greg Eibell oversees district partnerships across Northern California , including Napa , Sonoma , Marin , Solano , Sacramento , Yolo , Placer , El Dorado , San Francisco , and Contra Costa counties. With more than 20 years of experience in education, program innovation, and partnership development, he has built a career focused on expanding opportunities for students and fostering equitable access to high-quality learning.





oversees district partnerships across , including , , , , , , , , , and counties. With more than 20 years of experience in education, program innovation, and partnership development, he has built a career focused on expanding opportunities for students and fostering equitable access to high-quality learning. Johanna Lizarraga leads district partnerships in Riverside , San Bernardino , and Orange counties, with nearly two decades of experience advancing Think Together's mission in program and operations roles. A UCLA graduate with an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University , she has worked at every level of expanded learning and brings a deep commitment to closing the opportunity gap for students and families.





leads district partnerships in , , and counties, with nearly two decades of experience advancing Think Together's mission in program and operations roles. A graduate with an MBA from , she has worked at every level of expanded learning and brings a deep commitment to closing the opportunity gap for students and families. Paul Solano directs district partnerships in Los Angeles County . A longtime community leader and advocate for education, he served 21 years as a local school board member and continues to champion access to quality education as Executive Director and Co-CEO of the California Latino School Boards Association.





directs district partnerships in . A longtime community leader and advocate for education, he served 21 years as a local school board member and continues to champion access to quality education as Executive Director and Co-CEO of the California Latino School Boards Association. Christina St. Clair supports district partnerships in Alameda , Santa Clara , San Mateo , Santa Cruz , San Benito , and Monterey counties. Based in Think Together's San Jose offices, she brings extensive experience in business development and K-12 education, helping school districts design and expand programs that meet the needs of diverse student populations.





supports district partnerships in , , , , , and counties. Based in Think Together's offices, she brings extensive experience in business development and K-12 education, helping school districts design and expand programs that meet the needs of diverse student populations. Katy Wallace manages district partnerships across Tulare , San Joaquin , Fresno , Ventura , Kern , Santa Barbara , San Luis Obispo , Kings , Merced , Madera , and Stanislaus counties. A former special education teacher, principal, and district administrator, she leverages her background to support K-12 partners in implementing high-quality expanded learning programs.

Think Together is advancing a growth strategy aligned with the state's sixfold investment in expanded learning programs, with the goal of doubling its footprint and expanding the reach of its services statewide by 2029. The organization currently serves nearly 250,000 students annually through afterschool programs, school improvement initiatives, and education staffing services, and continues to grow as new partnerships are established.

For more information about Think Together and its expanded learning programs, visit thinktogether.org.

About Think Together

For over 25 years, Think Together has partnered with schools and communities to pursue educational opportunity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students each year. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool programs, staffing, and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

