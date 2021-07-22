Think-Traffic Selected To Provide Integrated Marketing Communications For Three National Fast-Casual Restaurant Chains

Saladworks, with over 100 locations in 18 states and two countries, assumed the infrastructure and operations of these brands to drive growth said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks and Saladworks. "We acquired these three particular brands because they fit into our health and wellness-focused food portfolio and we believe that customers increasingly are looking for fresh, flavorful and convenient meals that support a healthy lifestyle."

Mark Mears, WOWorks CMO, said, "Think-Traffic has been an integral Saladworks partner for more than five years. We value their commitment to growing the Saladworks brand with best-in-class strategy and creative, and look forward to working with them to build our new brands."

"Our first order of business," Talamo said, "was to launch three summer campaigns simultaneously with exciting imagery. Plus, we also introduced a new Saladworks menu. The 'Flavor Your World' campaign takes advantage of consumers' pent up desire to travel by focusing on the flavors and cuisine of six popular food destinations around the globe."

About Think-Traffic

Philadelphia-based ad agency Think-Traffic, which also has offices in Los Angeles, is an independent, next generation, creative collaborative with a strong technology orientation, whose experienced staff includes technologists, social media experts and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2015, Think-Traffic specializes in food, retail, technology, hospitality, gaming, shopper marketing and the emerging cannabis industry—serving such clients as Moet Hennessy, CVS, Bayer, VSBLTY and Saladworks. The agency also provides marketing and advertising counsel for local companies such as ShopRite, Sweet Charlie's and Philly Food Rescue. Think-Traffic's guiding philosophy is to concentrate on bringing value to their clients' businesses by building memorable brand experiences that drive results.

