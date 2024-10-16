Think You Have the Next Great Potato Chip Flavor Idea? Lay's® Brings Back Iconic Do Us A Flavor™ Contest with $1 Million Award

Five previously submitted fan-favorite flavors return for a limited time to inspire new submissions

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Biscuits & Gravy, Cheesy Garlic Bread and Wasabi Ginger are some of the most beloved potato chip varieties in Lay's® long history of flavor innovation. But what many might not remember – or even know – is that these flavors wouldn't exist if it weren't for the fans.

Lay’s is challenging fans to do Lay’s a flavor by submitting their best ideas for the chance to see their chip on store shelves in 2025 and win $1 million. To kick off the fifth iteration of the campaign, Lay’s opened the Lay’s Flavor Vault for a limited time to re-release five fan-favorite flavors from previous Do Us a Flavor contests.

Nearly everyone has a great potato chip idea, and in 2012, Lay's put that theory to the test with the launch of the Lay's® Do Us A Flavor™ contest. It ran for four iterations and became a cultural phenomenon that inspired millions of flavor submissions, resulting in 14 out-of-the-box creations. Now, after a seven-year hiatus, the iconic campaign makes its highly anticipated return. Once again, Lay's is challenging fans to do Lay's a flavor by submitting their best ideas for the chance to see their chip on store shelves in 2025 and win $1 million.

"For years, Lay's made fans' flavor dreams come true by turning their enthusiasm into delicious snacks for the entire nation to taste, share and enjoy," said Denise Truelove, senior vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America. "Since then, we've drawn inspiration from so many different places for our potato chip flavors – global cuisines, hometown favorites, musical genres and more – but our fans have always known best. After years of people asking for the program's return, we're excited to hand the reigns back to them to help us uncover the next great potato chip flavor."

Starting today at 1 p.m. EST through February 21, 2025, fans can submit their flavor ideas at DoUsAFlavor.com. Participants can submit up to 10 unique flavor ideas each day, including the name of their flavor, its inspiration and key ingredients. A judging panel will narrow down the contest submissions to three finalist flavors that will be developed by Frito-Lay's culinary experts and brought to market in April 2025. The winning flavor – as determined by fan votes – will be revealed later in 2025. The two runner-up flavors will each win $50,000 in prize money and the grand prize winner will take home $1 million.

To kick off the fifth iteration of the campaign, Lay's opened the Lay's Flavor Vault for a limited time to re-release five fan-favorite flavors from previous Do Us a Flavor contests. Fans looking for a taste of Do Us A Flavor greatness can enter for a chance to win an exclusive kit featuring the five returning flavors by following @lays, liking the post and commenting which flavor they're most excited to try with #LaysFlavorVault and #Sweepstakes. The flavors include:

Lay's Chicken & Waffles : A finalist from 2012 merges the savory flavors of fried chicken with sweet waffles and maple syrup.





: A finalist from 2012 merges the savory flavors of fried chicken with sweet waffles and maple syrup. Lay's Cheesy Garlic Bread : The 2012 winner blends creamy cheese and zesty garlic for an irresistible treat.





: The 2012 winner blends creamy cheese and zesty garlic for an irresistible treat. Lay's Southern Biscuits & Gravy : Inspired by a family recipe, this 2015 winner offers a decadent breakfast experience in chip form.





: Inspired by a family recipe, this 2015 winner offers a decadent breakfast experience in chip form. Lay's Wavy Fried Green Tomato : This 2017 finalist combines the tastes of a classic southern dish with a satisfying crunch.





: This 2017 finalist combines the tastes of a classic southern dish with a satisfying crunch. Lay's Crispy Taco: The 2017 winner packs a fiesta of flavor with hints of ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, cheese and tomato.

To learn more about Lay's and the Do Us A Flavor contest, visit DoUsAFlavor.com.

Do Us A Flavor ABBREVIATED RULES: NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal US residents residing in one of the 50 US, DC, & PR 18 or older (19 or older for AL & NE) with a valid US government issued photo ID at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Contest Entry Period begins at 12:00 p.m. CT on October 16, 2024, and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on February 21, 2025. Contest Voting Period: Begins 12:00 a.m. CT on April 21, 2025, and ends 11:59 p.m. CT on June 13, 2025. There is a limit of ten (10) unique Submissions per day, per email. For full details on how to enter, prize details and full Official Rules, click here. SPONSOR: Frito-Lay, Inc. 7701 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX 75024. © 2024 Frito-Lay North America, Inc.

