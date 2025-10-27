Think You Know Jewish Hartford? Think Again.

Diverse. Dynamic. Defying Expectations.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Hartford. Our Community. Our Stories., a groundbreaking photography exhibit by acclaimed photographer Steven Laschever, opens December 7, 2025, at the Chase Family Gallery at the Mandell Jewish Community Center, 335 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford, CT. The opening reception, from 12:30–5:30pm, will feature continuous live music from around the world along with light refreshments. The exhibit runs through January 23, 2026.

A Light All Her Own - Photographed in her West Hartford home, this portrait by Steven Laschever celebrates the beauty and diversity of Jewish identity. Holding the Etz Hayim, or Tree of Life, she stands before a portrait of her mentor, Rabbi Philip Lazowski-a reminder that Jewish life is woven from many stories and shared traditions. Law and Legacy - Photographed at the Connecticut Supreme Court, this portrait by Steven Laschever honors Jewish judges whose careers reflect decades of service, integrity, and impact. Guided by the timeless call "Tzedek, tzedek tirdof"-Justice, justice shall you pursue-they've helped shape both the law and the values behind it.

A community you didn't expect—and a story you will never forget—this visionary project illuminates the many faces of Greater Hartford's Jewish heritage. Through nearly 50 striking black-and-white portraits and tableaus, Laschever captures a community that is rich in history, character, and heart. His subjects include university presidents and judges, artists and athletes, Holocaust survivors and centenarians, educators, first responders, grave diggers and families of every background. Each image tells a story, weaving together a living tapestry of resilience, contribution, and cultural evolution.

Complementing the gallery experience are a commemorative coffee table book, stunning prints, and dynamic digital presentations, offering audiences a multi-dimensional journey into the heart of Jewish Hartford.

"This project began with a simple idea: to hold up a mirror to our community and see who we are today," said David Jacobs, CEO of the Mandell JCC. "What emerged is a portrait of Jewish Hartford that is proud, complex, and deeply connected—people of every generation and background whose stories remind us why community matters. At a time when antisemitism seeks to divide and diminish, this work shines a light on our shared humanity and enduring strength."

Inspired by the profound documentary style of photographer Frederic Brenner, Laschever's portraits invite viewers to embark on their own odyssey, seeking their place within this shared narrative. The result is not just an exhibit—it's a bridge between present and future, a testament to the stories that bind us together.

About Steven Laschever

For over 40 years, Steven Laschever has documented Greater Hartford's Jewish community with sensitivity, artistry, and insight. Known for capturing the true essence of his subjects—whether in a studio, classroom, concert hall, or boardroom—Laschever builds trust with those he photographs, allowing their authentic selves to shine through his lens. His work has graced the pages of magazines and the walls of Connecticut galleries, preserving moments that resonate far beyond the frame.

About the Mandell JCC

The Mandell Jewish Community Center is a vibrant hub welcoming people of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs. On its West Hartford campus, it offers fitness, cultural, educational, and recreational facilities including a fitness center, aquatics center, preschool, theater, art gallery, and more. With four additional satellite locations—including Camp Shalom in Windsor—the JCC is committed to fostering inclusion, connection, and cultural understanding.

For more information on Jewish Hartford. Our Community. Our Stories., visit https://www.jewishhartfordphotos.org

Event Details:

What: Jewish Hartford. Our Community. Our Stories. Photography Exhibit

When: Opening Reception – December 7, 2025| 12:30–5:30pm, with continuous international music curated by Daniel Salazar Jr.

Where: Chase Family Gallery, Mandell JCC, 335 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, CT

Exhibit Runs: December 7, 2025 – January 23, 2026

