Think you know New York? Welcome to YONKERS Yonkers!

Patricia Vaccarino never forgot the library that once stood as a beacon of hope and inspired her to become a writer. Now a historical photo of the library is on the cover of her controversial book that sheds light on the true underpinnings of racism. The friendship between gutsy white girl Cookie Colangelo and shy black boy Herman Lynch captures the harsh, sometimes hilarious, realities of being black or white in working-class Yonkers. YONKERS Yonkers! takes place during one of the most turbulent times in American history, 1969-1971. Experience Woodstock, the music of the times, the Vietnam War, a bad President in the White House, upheaval in society, and the fundamental breakdown of social order. The reader will never forget the metaphor and imagery of the owl, the beauty of the Sumac trees, and the powerful portrayal of what it means to be a human being.

Booksellers categorize YONKERS Yonkers! as a crossover to both Adult and Young Adult literary fiction. Available on Amazon, in libraries and in select book stores, the book can also be purchased at the only bookstore in Yonkers, the Yonkers Barnes & Noble.

