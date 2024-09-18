ThinkAdvisor Announces Finalists for the 2024 Luminaries Awards

Program recognizes 242 organizations and individuals for exemplary leadership, groundbreaking innovation, and outstanding community impact across the financial services sector

For the first time, awards also recognize M&A leaders at RIAs, along with next-gen rising stars at advisory firms and the organizations that support them

Winners to be announced during awards event at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas December 11-12, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkAdvisor, the industry's foremost information source for financial advisors and planners, today announces the finalists for its 2024 Luminaries Awards. Now in its fourth year, ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Awards redefine excellence in financial services, shining a spotlight on outstanding contributions from both organizations and individuals. By setting a new standard for recognition based on remarkable achievements and innovation, the program inspires the industry to reach greater heights of leadership, creativity, and community engagement. View the full list of finalists.

A record-breaking number of nominations was submitted for this year's Luminaries Awards. Two hundred forty-two organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the firm or individual categories in this year's awards program.

Eighty firms were recognized in multiple categories for outstanding achievement: leading the way with the most finalist awards were Orion (8); Raymond James (7); Cambridge Investment Group (6); Mercer Advisors (6); Canoe Intelligence (4); Envestnet (4); Research Affiliates (4); RFG Advisory (4); and Vanilla (4).

"The 2024 Luminaries Awards continue to push the boundaries of what excellence means in the financial services industry," said Janet Levaux, editor-in-chief of ThinkAdvisor. "This year's finalists have not only demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation but have also shown a deep commitment to making a positive impact on their communities and the industry at large. Their contributions are a testament to the dynamic and evolving nature of our business, and we are proud to highlight their achievements as examples for others to follow."

In 2024, the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards program broadened its scope to encompass additional industry segments, including expanded recognition for financial service providers such as insurance and retirement product firms and family offices. Support services sectors—including charitable giving, compliance, marketing/PR firms, recruitment firms, and research providers—are also being honored. The fintech segment was expanded to include business development, client engagement, financial planning, investment management, and operations.

"The ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards are more than just an accolade; they represent the pinnacle of achievement in our industry," said Scott Thompson, SVP Market Strategy and Events at ALM. "This year's finalists exemplify the forward-thinking and community-driven spirit that is shaping the future of financial services. By recognizing these leaders, we are not only celebrating their individual successes but also encouraging the entire industry to strive for greater impact, innovation, and inclusivity."

A panel of independent judges, composed of distinguished industry professionals, will select the 2024 winners, who will be recognized during an awards gala at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 11, 2024. For the first time, the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards will extend its celebration of industry excellence into the following day with a series of concurrent, forward-looking roundtables on December 12. These sessions will closely align with key themes of the awards program, serving as a natural extension of the previous evening's recognition of leadership and innovation: Next-Gen Rising Stars, Luminaries With Heart, and Practice Management Innovation.

In another significant development, this year's ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards will also serve as the culminating event of the 16th edition of The MarketCounsel Summit , a premier gathering often referred to as "the Davos of wealth management," held December 9-11. This collaboration amplifies the impact of both programs, offering a richer experience for attendees and sponsors of both events alike, while reducing travel impact and creating the industry's capstone gathering of the year.

For more information about the ThinkAdvisor 2024 Luminaries Awards, visit the event site.

