ThinkAdvisor Launches Premium Membership Designed to Empower the Financial Advisory Community

ThinkAdvisor PRO delivers the actionable intelligence, expert connections, and forward-looking analysis strategic financial advisors need to advise clients boldly, grow their practices, and stay one step ahead.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Part of the Arc network, ThinkAdvisor, the most trusted information source for financial advisors, wealth managers, and other financial professionals, announces the launch of ThinkAdvisor PRO, an exclusive membership community designed to equip strategic financial advisors with the intelligence, connections, and tools to serve clients holistically, anticipate market shifts, and build practices that stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.

ThinkAdvisor PRO provides members with unlimited access to ThinkAdvisor's acclaimed editorial content, including premium articles that give unique analysis and insights designed to meet the rapidly changing demands of clients. Members receive The Advisor Edge, a weekly newsletter dissecting the most important issues facing advisors looking to grow their practices — from AI and tax strategy to UHNW services and business-building — as well as the Members Alert newsletter, which delivers breaking news and industry analysis first so PRO members are always ahead of the curve. A live monthly roundtable webcast series brings members together with the most respected thought leaders in the industry to discuss topics like AI, competitive business strategy, tax analysis, and retirement planning.

"Financial advisors today are navigating an environment of historic complexity, evolving tax law, rapidly advancing AI, and clients with higher expectations than ever. ThinkAdvisor PRO was built to give them the confidence, clarity, and competitive edge they need to not just keep up, but to lead. Every insight we deliver is designed to help advisors anticipate client questions and respond with authority," says Nichole Morford, SVP of Content, Arc network.

At the heart of ThinkAdvisor PRO is access to a veteran newsroom, deeply committed reporters and industry VIPs with authoritative perspectives who dig further, ask tougher questions, and deliver trusted, forward-looking insights that AI-generated analysis simply cannot replicate. The ThinkAdvisor editorial team's knowledge and expertise provides a comprehensive, balanced perspective on the issues shaping the profession – all designed to help advisors attract and retain clients.

"ThinkAdvisor has always been committed to investing deeply in the Financial Advisory community. ThinkAdvisor PRO is the next chapter of that commitment, a membership that recognizes that the most forward-thinking financial advisors deserve a resource as ambitious and rigorous as they are," says Brian Gelsomino, Head of Memberships – US, Arc network. "This model allows us to invest in one of our most engaged and growth-minded audiences, deepening our dedication to helping financial professionals evolve and truly stand out."

Both individual and group annual memberships with monthly payment options are available.

Free access remains available and includes four articles per month, after which readers are invited to join for unlimited access and additional members-only benefits.

About ThinkAdvisor

ThinkAdvisor.com is the most trusted independent information source for financial advisors, wealth managers, insurance professionals, and other financial professionals. ThinkAdvisor's experienced editorial team provides the strategic intelligence, data-driven analysis, and actionable insights practitioners need to serve clients with confidence, grow their businesses with intention, and navigate an increasingly complex professional landscape. ThinkAdvisor delivers the information that matters — before it matters.

SOURCE ThinkAdvisor