ThinkAndor® Remote Patient Monitoring Now Available in Epic Toolbox, Enabling CMS ACCESS Participation

AI-Native Remote Patient Monitoring Service Combines Connected Devices, Intelligent Automation, and Clinical Services to Help Health Systems Scale Virtual Care

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the AI company reimagining virtual care through AI-native clinical services for healthcare, announces that ThinkAndor® Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is now available in Epic Toolbox. ThinkAndor® received Epic Toolbox designation for the Remote Patient Monitoring category and helps health systems expand virtual care, population health, and patient access initiatives through a comprehensive AI-native remote patient monitoring service. Psynergy Health, an Andor Health Ventures company and a certified CMS ACCESS clinic, relies on ThinkAndor® as the enabling foundation for its ACCESS clinic under the CMS Innovation Center's ACCESS Model, Medicare's nationwide approach to technology-supported chronic care. For an organization already on Epic, ThinkAndor® is a practical path to partner with an ACCESS participant inside the record clinicians already use.

As healthcare organizations work to manage growing patient populations outside traditional care settings, many face challenges related to patient engagement, staffing capacity, and care coordination. ThinkAndor® addresses these challenges by combining connected monitoring devices, intelligent patient triage, clinical workflow automation, and integrated clinical services into a single end-to-end solution designed to support scalable patient monitoring programs.

ThinkAndor® integrates with Epic by delivering patient-generated health data, device readings, alerts, and longitudinal trends directly into the patient record. Epic remains the system of record, enabling clinicians to review monitoring information and manage patient care within established workflows.

"Health systems need sustainable ways to extend care beyond the walls of the hospital while supporting growing patient populations," said Shivali Singh, SVP of Product at Andor Health. "ThinkAndor® combines AI, connected devices, integrated clinical services, and workflows integrated with Epic to help organizations expand access, improve care coordination, and scale remote patient monitoring programs."

ThinkAndor® simplifies participation for patients at home by enabling access to cellular-enabled monitoring devices, removing technology barriers that can limit adoption. This approach helps health systems extend monitoring programs to rural and underserved populations while supporting broader efforts to improve access to care. This rural reach aligns with the ACCESS Model's added support for patients in rural communities.

ThinkAndor® RPM continuously analyzes incoming patient data to identify potential clinical concerns and prioritize patients who may benefit from intervention. Intelligent automation helps care teams focus on patients who require attention while reducing the operational burden associated with monitoring large patient populations.

In addition to technology and automation capabilities, ThinkAndor® RPM includes access to Psynergy Health's clinical services that can be tailored to the needs of individual health systems. Nurses, care navigators, dietitians, and other care team resources support patient engagement, care coordination, and ongoing monitoring activities. This model helps organizations grow remote patient monitoring programs without requiring proportional increases in internal staffing resources.

Psynergy Health, a subsidiary of Andor Health Ventures and a first-cohort participant in the ACCESS Model, operates this model today as an accredited access clinic, and the same clinical-services capacity supports health systems adopting ThinkAndor® RPM.

Explore the limitless possibilities of ThinkAndor® at https://andorhealth.com/thinkandor/.

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Andor Health

Andor Health revolutionizes clinical care through agentic AI-powered virtual care experiences across the care continuum. Our virtual care experiences empower healthcare providers with actionable insights & ambient monitoring to deliver care at scale, with proven return on investment. ThinkAndor®, the #1 AI-native services infrastructure for healthcare, leverages AI agents to harness generative AI unlocking data stored in various systems, including electronic medical records, biometric devices, & other signals to deliver actionable intelligence in real time to care teams. By optimizing communication workflows, ThinkAndor® accelerates time to treatment, decreases clinician burnout, and drives better patient outcomes.

For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko – SVP, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health