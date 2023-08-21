ThinkCERCA Announces Integration of Immersive Reader to Enhance Accessibility and Learning for All Students

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCERCA, a recognized industry leader in student reading and writing growth, is thrilled to announce the integration of Microsoft's Immersive Reader. This integration aims to make educational content more accessible and engaging for all students, regardless of their reading abilities or learning styles.

The integration of Immersive Reader into the ThinkCERCA platform underscores the company's commitment to fostering equitable and inclusive learning experiences. Immersive Reader is a powerful tool developed by Microsoft to support learners with varying reading levels, dyslexia, and language differences.

In addition to utilizing ThinkCERCA's research-backed framework, already proven to double annual reading growth and increase writing by 20% in 8 weeks, the Immersive Reader integration offers:

  • Language Translation: Immersive Reader empowers English language learners to access and understand content in their native languages.
  • Text-to-Speech: Enables students to have written content read aloud to them. This feature allows students to engage with the material through multiple sensory channels.
  • Focus Mode: Focus Mode minimizes distractions by highlighting individual lines of text, improving reading concentration and tracking.
  • Line and Word Spacing: Customizable line and word spacing options promote improved tracking and readability for students with visual impairments or other reading challenges.
  • Syllabification: Breaks down words into syllables, assisting struggling readers with decoding and word recognition.

Eileen Murphy, ThinkCERCA's Founder and CEO, emphasized the significance of this integration, "By offering access to Immersive Reader to every ThinkCERCA user, we are leveling the playing field and ensuring all students have equal opportunities to engage with educational materials."

The ThinkCERCA and Immersive Reader integration aligns with ThinkCERCA's dedication to promoting critical thinking, literacy, and 21st-century skills. It also marks another step in the company's mission to empower educators with tools that enable differentiated instruction and personalized learning pathways.

About ThinkCERCA
ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform helps educators teach critical thinking skills through close reading and academic writing across subjects. With a research-based framework that teaches students how to construct a cohesive argument, studies show they can achieve an average of two years of reading growth annually.

