ThinkCERCA Foundational Reading Course Approved as Evidence-Based Reading Intervention Program in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCERCA, a recognized industry leader in student reading and writing growth, has had its Foundational Reading and Linguistics Course for students in grades 6-12 approved as an Evidence-Based Reading Intervention Program by the Ohio Department of Education. This course, designed by Dr. Jenny French, leverages the science of reading to provide systematic and explicit instruction aimed at closing foundational gaps for struggling secondary readers. Dr. French's expertise has been instrumental in crafting a curriculum that meets the diverse needs of students and adheres to the highest educational standards, meeting the stringent criteria set forth by the ODE for evidence-based intervention programs.

Support for ALL students, including students with diverse learning needs, gifted and talented, and Multilingual English Language Learners.

Features of the program include:

AI enablement for Reading and Writing across the platform for teachers and students

Core Curriculum for 6-12 ELAR and Writing Across the Curriculum

Foundational Reading and Linguistics Courseware Leveled Multilingual/English Learner Support (for beginning, intermediate, and advanced ELs)

Immersive Reader which attends to students' individual visual, audio, and processing needs

College Board AP Courseware

Benchmark Evaluation Services

Novel Units

ThinkCERCA has long supported and partnered with districts across the state of Ohio, from Cincinnati Public Schools to Crooksville Exempted Village School District to Franklin City Schools, and with schools and districts across the nation. Educators have praised ThinkCERCA for its impact on teaching and learning:

Reading and writing are interconnected, and beyond offering Foundational Reading support, ThinkCERCA provides comprehensive resources to enhance literacy across all content areas. Lanisha Simmons, former ELA Curriculum Manager for grades 7-12 at Cincinnati Public Schools, attested to this, saying, "ThinkCERCA has done an excellent job in supporting our district in digging deeper into writing and what that writing process looks like, feels like, sounds like, and how it's all connected to everything else. Writing is not in isolation of the lesson; it's all connected."

Reflecting on the program's practical benefits, Elizabeth Talafuse, a Special Education teacher, remarked, "This program has definitely made my life easier! It provides a structured curriculum that targets learning needs better than I can on my own…this foundational reading is connecting to their level!!!".

Additionally, Karen Villatoro, a teacher, highlighted the program's effectiveness for diverse learners: "The integration of ThinkCERCA in our classrooms has demonstrated exceptional support for our emergent bilinguals and their academic success."

Learn more about the Foundational Reading and Linguistics Course here .

About ThinkCERCA

ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform helps educators teach critical thinking skills through close reading and academic writing across subjects.

Hold for reference: https://education.ohio.gov/Topics/Learning-in-Ohio/English-Language-Art/Resources-for-English-Language-Arts/High-Quality-Instructional-Materials-in-English-La/Approved-List-of-Evidence-Based-Reading-Interventi

