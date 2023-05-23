ThinkCERCA Hosts Literacy Leader and Author, Dr. Katie McKnight, on Science of Reading for Grades 6-12

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCERCA, a recognized industry leader in student reading and writing growth, is welcoming back 15-year distinguished professor, dedicated teacher, and award-winning author, Dr. Katie McKnight, for a Science of Reading webinar series with actionable steps, both lasting and meaningful, aimed at closing the reading gap.

ThinkCERCA Founder and CEO, Eileen Murphy, will host the conversation with Dr. McKnight on making the leap from foundational literacy theory to practice. Dr. McKnight, Founder of Engaging Learners, will share her widely-used Literacy & Learning Centers model, specifically targeting middle and secondary school leaders and teachers. The program will take place on May 24th at 11 a.m. CT.

"Nearly 70% of 6th-12th graders need additional support to become proficient readers. (NAEP, 2022) ThinkCERCA can support adolescents, English language learners, and adult learners by using strategies to teach foundational skills that are developmentally appropriate," said Eileen Murphy. "Proficient readers can also benefit by engaging in the study of linguistics and expanding academic language which promotes college and career readiness and preparation for high-stakes testing like the SATs."

"The solutions to our challenges in literacy skill development are not all that complicated. The real challenge is the implementation and sustainability. With that said, when we are tenacious and aligned, magic happens," cited Dr. McKnight.

ThinkCERCA's webinar programming aims to provide education leaders with strategies for building instructional capacity around literacy, critical thinking, and writing across disciplines and between grade levels.

Recent features include:

  • Equity at the Core: When Justice Guides High-quality Literacy Instruction
  • ChatGPT in Education
  • A two-part series exploring the full path of onboarding a literacy and writing solution

Register for the webinar, Science of Reading: Do This, Not That, for Grades 6-12, here.

Learn more about Dr. McKnight's Engaging Learners here.

About ThinkCERCA

ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform helps educators teach critical thinking skills through close reading and academic writing across subjects. With a research-based framework that teaches students how to construct a cohesive argument, studies show they can achieve an average of two years of reading growth annually. Teachers gain 1:1 time with students and equip them with a step-by-step approach to thinking critically and reading and writing with purpose. Visit here to learn more about their solutions including Core ELA, benchmark evaluations, and more.

Contact: Eileen Murphy, [email protected]

