ThinkCyte Announces Premier Early Access Program for its New Label-Free Cell Characterization and Sorting System

TOKYO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCyte Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering novel cell analysis and sorting instruments, announced today the launch of their Premier Early Access Program and recruitment of participation from key biopharmaceutical industry partners and leading academic centers. The program will give a select group of innovation-minded life science organizations from across the globe advanced access to ThinkCyte's new label-free platform for cell analysis and sorting. Through a combination of proprietary optical signals and artificial intelligence, the system provides researchers with an entirely new data readout of 'single-cell fingerprints' and enables the isolation of target cells, untouched by external labels, for downstream research and development.

"We have seen tremendous excitement and interest in the early access program for the new system, which lets scientists reach deeper insights into cellular phenotypes and enables isolation of precious target cells truly untouched," said Janette Phi, Chief Business Officer of ThinkCyte. "Currently, the ability to isolate cells with specific functional characteristics is limited to invasive technologies that can alter cellular states. Our new system not only allows scientists to sort cells by traditional fluorescence markers, but also unlocks the critical ability to perform truly label-free cell analysis and sorting. This is a new chapter in the way cellular therapy, tumor profiling, and genomics R&D will be done and we look forward to having our premier early access partners join us on this journey."

The system will provide researchers with a powerful tool to study solid tumor and hematological cancers, isolate live cells with defined phenotypes such as non-exhausted or activated T-cells, and characterize subtle phenotypes that aren't detectable by current approaches. Through the premier early access program, the company will accelerate innovative R&D programs by working with select biopharmaceutical companies and key academic and clinical centers of excellence to develop custom, partner-specific applications prior to the full commercial launch of the system in early 2023. To learn more about the Premier Early Access Program or other partnering opportunities at ThinkCyte, [email protected].

