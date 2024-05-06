ThinkCyte Launches New Website and Showcases VisionSortTM at Global Events

TOKYO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCyte today announced that it will be presenting at three major international scientific conferences in the first week of May and the launch of its updated website. The company will have a presence at the American Society for Immunology (AAI) from May 3rd to 7th, the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) from May 5th to 9th, and CYTO 2024 presented by the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) from May 4th to 8th. The events will showcase both internal research and development achievements as well as presentations from VisionSort customers on the application of the platform to advance research and therapeutic development efforts.

The new ThinkCyte website was developed with the user experience in mind.

"A year ago we launched VisionSort and had just been recognized for technology innovation at CYTO, the premiere international cytometry meeting," said Janette Phi, Chief Business Officer at ThinkCyte. "Since then we've had the privilege of working closely with our innovation-minded early adopter customers who have been instrumental in pushing the real-world applications of what this technology can do. The diversity of presentations this month and the new website reflects this growth and we look forward to another year of helping our customers advance cell-based R&D efforts in new and exciting ways."

Developed with the user experience in mind, the updated site includes many new features including:

Streamlined and user-friendly explanations of Ghost Cytometry TM , the core technology inside VisionSort

Easier access to VisionSort Resources including Application Notes, Publications, Posters, and Videos

More info on VisionSort values for Cell Therapy R&D, Drug Discovery, & Disease Profiling

A new Partnering Page for life science technology and Biopharma companies seeking to accelerate R&D of novel therapeutics with AI-based approaches.

For more information about ThinkCyte's upcoming events, visit: https://thinkcyte.com/conferences/

About ThinkCyte

ThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Redwood City, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative scientific instruments based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The company's flagship product, VisionSort, is the world's first AI-based, dual-mode fluorescence and morphometric cell sorting platform and it partners with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to further drive groundbreaking research. For more information, please visit www.thinkcyte.com.

To learn more about VisionSort, the commercially available platform powered by Ghost Cytometry, visit https://thinkcyte.com/product/ or email [email protected]. To learn more about research partnerships or other partnering opportunities with ThinkCyte, visit https://info.thinkcyte.com/partnership or email [email protected].

