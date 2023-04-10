ThinkCyte Primed for Continued Growth as it Expands With New Bay Area Headquarters

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and TOKYO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --ThinkCyte, a biotechnology company pioneering a novel artificial intelligence (AI)-based cell analysis, characterization, and isolation platform, today announced the relocation of its US headquarters to Redwood City, California to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the areas diverse biotechnology resources. The new office will be housed in the Redwood Lab and Innovation Focused Environment (LIFE) complex, a purpose-built ecosystem for cutting-edge life science organizations.

Serving as a global bridge between ThinkCyte's corporate headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, the new office and lab space quadruples the company's existing physical footprint in the US and supports its long-term growth strategy. With the recent launch of its flagship product, the VisionSort cell analysis and sorting platform, ThinkCyte has accelerated its growth and resource requirements and the new facility will support continued expansion in the coming years. In addition to modern office and wet lab space, the facility will also house a state-of-the-art VIP Demo Area where customers from around the globe can interact with the VisionSort platform to discover new biological insights by leveraging its dual mode fluorescence and label-free morphotypic cell profiling and sorting capabilities.

"The decision to remain in and expand our presence in the San Francisco Bay Area was a logical step in our growth strategy," said Hikaru Nagahori, COO and President of ThinkCyte Inc. "The region continues to be a rich source of life science innovation, with a diverse talent pool of new employees and a central R&D hub for life science research organizations and biopharmaceutical companies. The new space will enable us to further expand our commercial operations, application development, and customer support departments, as well as increase our ability to service current and future customers and markets."

About ThinkCyte Inc.

ThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Redwood City, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative scientific instruments based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development programs. The company pioneered Ghost Cytometry, a proprietary AI-based, label-free cell sorting technology and partners with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to further drive groundbreaking research. For more information, please visit www.thinkcyte.com .

To learn more about the VisionSort platform or schedule an instrument demonstration, email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Willem Westra, Ph.D.

650-844-8296

[email protected]

SOURCE ThinkCyte Inc.