ThinkEd Unveils Heroes Made U.S. Launch: Making SEL Simple and Exciting

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heroes Made distributed by ThinkEd Corporation (www.heroesmade.com), an innovative provider of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) for elementary schools announces today its strategic expansion into the United States, marking a significant evolution in the field of education technology. This launch brings to American educators and students an innovative social-emotional learning (SEL) platform that uniquely integrates digital interactions with traditional communication methods. The platform is expertly designed to engage learners fostering essential life skills and emotional intelligence through a blend of technology and human-centric approaches.

"Heroes Made sets itself apart with its remarkable simplicity. There is no need for time-consuming preparations, and educators and students can dive right into the engaging SEL lessons. What's more, each student gets a unique avatar, fostering a sense of individuality and promoting inclusion. The journey begins within minutes, making SEL accessible to all," said Maria Lavithi Howard, CEO of Heroes Made.

Heroes Made was founded by visionary individuals who recognized the need for a transformative approach to SEL. While initially launching in key states, Heroes Made welcomes schools from across the nation to join the journey to reshape the landscape of education. Requiring zero preparation from teachers while offering a fun, engaging, and customized learning experience to students, the platform includes over 210 customizable lessons (fresh lessons added monthly) that speak to every child's experience, hero journals to gauge the emotional pulse of the class in real time, data-driven assessments that provide tailored insights for each student, and a unique kid-authoring tool featuring student-created stories.

"Heroes Made is more than a tool. It's an extension of our collective belief that emotional well-being is essential," continues Howard. "Our commitment isn't just imaginative, it's responsibly actionable. Through our platform, we are committed to setting a new standard in education, ensuring that the next generation is equipped to face life's challenges with confidence, empathy and thrive in an ever-changing world."

Initially tapping into elementary school districts throughout California, Texas and New York, this expansion aims to combat critical issues such as bullying in elementary schools. Heroes Made focuses on teaching vital skills such as self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, responsible decision making, and relationship skills. By equipping students with these tools, the program aims to enhance their understanding of thoughts and emotions, develop self-awareness, and foster empathy, thereby contributing to healthier, more successful lives.

The expansion into the United States of this particular SEL platform is particularly timely, as studies have shown a decrease in conduct problems such as classroom misbehavior and aggression, a decrease in emotional distress including anxiety and depression, and improvements in attitudes towards self, others, and school following similar interventions. Furthermore, there are documented improvements in social and emotional skills, school and classroom behavior, and achievement test scores.

"Heroes Made focuses on what truly matters in SEL education, eliminating complexity and hassle," continues Howard. "Our platform offers essential tools for an optimized learning experience. It boasts expansive lessons with constantly updated content, effortless assessments, and a user-friendly hero journal—all in one place. But that's not all; Heroes Made empowers students like never before by allowing them to write and publish their own stories, creating a platform for peer-to-peer learning. It's education made simple, engaging, and effective."

About Heroes Made

The most direct and extra-ordinary Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) platform tailored for elementary schools to create super engaging learning experiences, Heroes Made (distributed by ThinkEd) is an award-winning platform founded in 2019 by Maria Lavithi Howard (CEO), Daniel Howard (Chief Product Officer), and George Tziazas (CTO), with a purpose and unwavering commitment to guide children and educators towards emotional balance, and transforming schools into thriving communities because, mastering emotions means mastering life. With zero preparation from teachers needed, while offering a fun, engaging, and customized learning experience to students, this pioneering platform includes over 210 customizable lessons that speak to every child's experience, hero journals to gauge the emotional pulse of the class in real time, data-driven assessments that provide tailored insights for each student, and a unique library featuring student-created stories.

For more information about Heroes Made, please visit, https://heroesmade.com/

