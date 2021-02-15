Thinker-Tinker to Launch Trolls Music Stars

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinker-Tinker, Inc., an innovative kid's tech startup is launching Trolls Music Stars – a line of collectible interactive plush charms with a companion mobile app, inspired by DreamWorks Animation's beloved Trolls franchise. Thinker-Tinker is expected to launch Trolls Music Stars on the crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, on February 23, 2021.

The innovative plush characters connect to a companion mobile app and enable users to bring their favorite DreamWorks Animation's Trolls characters to life. Fans can create music through the power of rhythm, remixing and endless play. Users can enjoy their favorite songs from the Trolls franchise, unlock different characters, customize their Trolls' avatar and collect special items in the game.

Instructions for the interactive Trolls Music Stars are as follows:

Open the app to scan the unique headphone marker on their collectible Trolls plush

plush Unlock new zones, characters, accessories, and music clips in the mobile app

Battle favorite Trolls characters in various dance challenges along with upbeat Trolls music and remix your own songs in the app

Thinker-Tinker's Trolls interactive plush charms will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter and will feature exclusive pre-order items and bundles.

For more information about Trolls Music Stars, visit https://thinker-tinker.com/pages/meet-musicstars to sign up for updates on the launch.

DreamWorks Animation's Trolls

Since the launch of the DreamWorks Trolls franchise in 2016, audiences across the globe have been transported into the Trolls' vibrant, joyful world, teeming with big hearts, hair-raising comedic adventures and award-winning music. Starring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake and featuring a dynamic cast of actors and some of the most acclaimed musical artists in the world, the Trolls films – 2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour -- have sung and danced their way to blockbuster success, earning an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved global entertainment brands. Exuberant and groundbreaking in its design, the franchise includes feature films, hit TV series, including 2020's Trolls: TrollsTopia, a prime-time holiday special, original digital content, video games and much more. With its heartwarming humor, nonstop musical extravaganzas and stories and characters that champion diversity, inclusion and kindness, Trolls has inspired live-entertainment touring shows, Universal Studios Parks' attractions and experiential installations across the globe—as well as an unparalleled consumer products campaign that welcomes kids and adults alike to step inside the Trolls' effervescent, kaleidoscopic world with high-fashion collaborations, toys, lifestyle collections and more.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA's feature film heritage includes many of the world's most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Trolls and The Boss Baby, and have amassed more than $15 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation's television business has quickly become one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries. Creating a diverse array of original content in a variety of formats and delivering deep, fully immersive worlds served up with compelling characters, the prolific studio has garnered 27 Emmy awards since inception in 2013.

About Universal Brand Development

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the NBCUniversal's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products and Games and Digital Platforms based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalbranddevelopment.com

About Thinker-Tinker, Inc.

Thinker-Tinker was launched out of Comcast NBCUniversal's LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars in 2018. Thinker-Tinker creates the award winning smart plush robot Octobo, launched at CES 2020.

