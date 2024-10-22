Thinkfree Launches Refinder AI, Global Enterprise AI Search & assistant Solution

- AI search & assistant leverages generative AI to search and summarize data across business applications

- Seamless integration with flexible, affordable pricing and no additional development required

- Delivers accurate search results through a proprietary data analysis algorithm

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinkfree, a global office software company and subsidiary of Hancom-South Korea's leading software company, has officially launched Refinder AI.

Refinder is an enterprise AI search and assistant solution that analyzes the data from business applications and tools used within the company, providing users with the most relevant answers to their queries.

It employs Generative AI and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technologies, utilizing a proprietary analysis algorithm that ranks data based on user queries to deliver highly accurate search results.

Refinder also possesses advanced document analysis technology powered by its custom-built document engine, excelling at accurately indexing various document and file formats, including Microsoft Word and PowerPoint.

Unlike existing enterprise AI search services that require licenses for large companies with over 100 employees, Refinder is accessible to businesses with fewer than 10 employees, making it a significant advantage for small teams and startups looking to enterprise AI search solutions.

Refinder also easily integrates with popular business applications used in enterprises, such as Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, Notion, and others, with no need for additional development work.

"Companies faced significant hurdles when adopting AI search solutions, including high minimum license fees and the need for internal development teams to manage integration. Refinder addresses these challenges by offering a SaaS option that is ready to use without requiring installation or complex setup." Doo-young Kim, the CEO of Thinkfree stated. "We also offer licenses for small teams, making it an ideal choice for small businesses and startups with limited development and financial resources."

The service will initially focus on small businesses and startups, with plans to expand to enterprise-level companies in the future.

Recognized for the strong potential of its AI solutions, the company secured an investment of approximately USD 1.7 million. With this funding, it is poised to accelerate global expansion, focusing on key markets like the U.S., Japan, and Australia.

Refinder AI is offering a one-month free trial. For further details, visit https://refinder.ai

About Thinkfree

Thinkfree is a global software development company and the pioneer of the world's first online office solution. Now a subsidiary of Hancom, which has over 30 years of experience in office software, Thinkfree's flagship product, the Thinkfree Office, is fully compatible with Microsoft Office and supports seamless collaboration. Today, Thinkfree focuses on using AI to boost workplace productivity while expanding its software offerings and increasing its global reach.

SOURCE THINKFREE