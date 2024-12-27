Thinkfree showcases AI-Driven future workplace at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinkfree, a global software company in productivity tools and AI technology, will participate in CES 2025, taking place in Las Vegas from January 7 to January 10, 2025. During the event, Thinkfree will present its vision for the future workplace powered by AI technologies.

Thinkfree will present scenarios showcasing the potential of AI to revolutionize productivity in next-generation workspaces, including autonomous vehicles and smart offices. Visitors will explore how Thinkfree solutions enable efficient data access, accurate information discovery, key detail summarization, and streamlined collaboration in mobile or in-vehicle work environments.

Thinkfree's suite of advanced solutions powers these transformative experiences, including Thinkfree Office Online – a web-based productivity suite, Refinder AI – an AI-powered enterprise search and assistant solution, Thinkfree Drive – an integrated cloud storage and office platform, and Thinkfree Intellect – a tailored knowledge management service designed for enterprises.

Deekay Kim, CEO of Thinkfree, stated, " As the digital transformation of work environments progresses, Thinkfree is committed to harnessing our expertise in productivity tools and AI to drive efficiency in the future workplaces, such as autonomous vehicles and smart offices. CES 2025 will provide us with the perfect platform to highlight our innovations to the global market and encourage partnership that will help define the future of work."

Visitors to Thinkfree's booth in North Hall, Booth #8676, at the Las Vegas Convention Center can experience solutions such as Thinkfree Office Online and Refinder AI, with experts on hand to offer guidance on technology integration and partnership opportunities.

