Thinkfree to Debut On-Premise AI Web Office at TechEx North America 2026

New AI Web Office Delivers Fully Editable, Format-Preserving Documents for Enterprise Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SEONGNAM, South Korea, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinkfree, a global software company specializing in web-based productivity and AI-powered document technology, announced its participation in the Digital Transformation Expo, part of TechEx North America 2026, taking place May 18–19 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California. Thinkfree will present its newly developed on-premise AI Web Office, an enterprise-grade web-based office solution powered by the Thinkfree Office AI SDK.

The AI Web Office solution connects AI infrastructure and everyday document workflows by turning AI-generated content into fully formatted, immediately editable files. Built on more than 25 years of office software expertise, the solution preserves complex layouts, tables, and charts accurately. It outputs files fully compatible with Microsoft Office and ODF standards, allowing teams to continue working in the tools they already use.

The Thinkfree Office AI SDK is designed for organizations that require both AI capability and data security. Sensitive documents never leave the enterprise network, with support for on-premise, private cloud, and hosted API deployments. The SDK is vendor-agnostic, connecting to any LLM without platform lock-in, and includes real-time co-editing in a familiar web office environment. For enterprises with custom AI infrastructure, the SDK eliminates the overhead of building document generation capabilities from scratch, reducing time-to-market. For solution providers, it offers a white-label ready document engine that integrates directly into existing AI products, enabling faster deployment and deeper product integration within their own ecosystem.

Across industries, the SDK can be used in a wide range of document workflows, including data-driven content generation, document review and refinement, and template auto-population. For example, raw outputs from AI analysis can become finished documents such as reports, RFP proposals, and technical specifications. Existing files such as contracts and compliance filings can be analyzed and updated through AI-assisted editing. Structured data from enterprise systems can be automatically mapped into fixed-format documents such as quotes, purchase orders, and invoices. These approaches can be used individually or combined to fit the needs of different teams and industries, with each delivering a finished, ready-to-use document rather than a raw AI response.

Deekay Kim, CEO of Thinkfree, stated, "Enterprise AI has made progress in generating insights, but the workflow cannot end there. What sets our solution apart is not just generating documents from AI output, but ensuring those documents are fully compatible and editable in standard office formats. We built this solution to help enterprises and solution providers turn AI output into secure, editable documents they can immediately use in their own workflows."

Thinkfree representatives will be available at Booth #281 throughout the two-day event to offer live demonstrations and discuss integration and partnership opportunities.

About Thinkfree

Thinkfree is a global software company with more than 25 years of expertise in office productivity and document technology. Its product portfolio includes Thinkfree Office, an enterprise web-based office suite; Thinkfree Drive, a self-hosted cloud storage solution with online office capabilities; and Thinkfree Intellect, an online WYSIWYG editor for collaboration and cloud integration. Thinkfree serves enterprises, solution providers, and AI infrastructure organizations seeking secure, scalable document workflow capabilities.

SOURCE Thinkfree