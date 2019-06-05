Thinkful Announces Partnership With the University of San Diego

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinkful , the online coding school that brings high-growth tech careers to people nationwide, today announced a partnership with the University of San Diego (USD) Division of Professional and Continuing Education . This partnership offers the community access to job training and competitive career opportunities as software engineers and data scientists in the greater San Diego area.

While San Diego's tech economy is flourishing, there's a shortage of talent to fill hundreds of job openings that require in-demand tech skills. This partnership seeks to train a new generation of web developers, software engineers and data scientists who can meet the demands of the rapidly growing tech community. The first course offered will be Full Stack Flex, with Engineering Immersion and Data Science Flex courses likely being added at a later date. In just six months, these online programs take students from technical beginners to job-ready professionals – while the Flex format allows them to keep their existing jobs and maintain a steady income.

"San Diego is no longer just a biotech town or a military base," said Darrell Silver, co-founder and CEO at Thinkful. "Big companies and tech startups are planting roots here which means there's a real need for full-stack developers and data scientists. Our partnership with USD aims to increase the city's tech talent with workers that are diverse, highly-skilled and job ready."

Students will learn development fundamentals including HTML, CSS, APIs, GitHub, Node.js, React, data structures and algorithms. In addition, they'll receive Thinkful's career services training and gain access to its extensive hiring network. After completing the program, students are issued a certificate from USD's Division of Professional and Continuing Education and are eligible for Thinkful job guarantee service -- 100 percent tuition refund if students are not offered a qualifying position within six months of graduation. They also retain lifetime access to the curriculum.

"We saw an opportunity to close the skills gap in an area that is projecting growth more than double the average rate for all occupations," said Andy Drotos, Director of Professional and Public Programs at USD's Division of Professional and Continuing Education. "There will be a need for an additional 24,000 web developers over the next ten years and we found the perfect partner to help us place new boot camp graduates into the marketplace."

Prospective students are welcome to apply now. To learn more about the program, visit https://codingbootcamp.sandiego.edu/ . To find out more about Thinkful's programs, student outcomes and job guarantee, visit Thinkful.com .

Thinkful is a new type of school that brings high-growth tech careers to ambitious people everywhere. The company provides 1-on-1 learning through its network of industry experts, hiring partners, and online platform to deliver a structured and flexible education. Thinkful offers programs in web development, product design, and data science, with in-person communities in up-and-coming tech hubs around the U.S. To learn more about Thinkful, visit Thinkful.com .

The University of San Diego's Division of Professional and Continuing Education (PCE) offers a robust portfolio of courses and programs needed by aspiring professionals that evolves in response to their professional development in the fields of business, education, health care and more.

PCE nurtures key partnerships on the local, national and international level to better serve working professionals who seek to enhance or build their careers, as well as with their employers to help achieve their highest value and potential. To learn more about USD's Professional and Continuing Education, visit PCE.SanDiego.edu .

