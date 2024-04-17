ThinkHUGE Founders Transform Lives and Create New Opportunities through Private Investment

Founders showcase their investments in the economic, social, and environmental development of the Northern Triangle. Post this

"Private investment is driving significant social transformation in the Northern Triangle countries. Companies that invest in communities, the environment and that offer stable jobs with social benefits are the ones making the biggest impact on local economies, and are the most loved and respected by citizens," commented Dr. Juan José Daboub, President of HUGE.

The President of Guatemala, Dr. Bernardo Arévalo, emphasized the significance of collaboration across sectors to achieve sustainable solutions. Private sector companies showcased their best practices and success stories in social investment and community development.

Corporación AG of Guatemala has been focusing on integrating sustainability into its business strategy in recent years. One of their key efforts is to measure and reduce their carbon footprint to 1.10 tons of CO2 per ton of steel. Additionally, they have implemented measures such as the operation of a wastewater treatment plant in the SIDEGUA Industrial Park and the introduction of a green labels for sustainable construction to certify their G60 and G80 rods.

During her intervention, the Executive Director of Grupo ILP, Lorena Maduro, stated that, "At Grupo ILP, our mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of children and communities in Honduras through education, especially in early childhood development. Over the past 26 years, we have partnered with the Foundation for Education Ricardo Ernesto Maduro Andreu (FEREMA) to benefit over 3 million children through various projects."

In 2023, Grupo Financial Ficohsa of Honduras unveiled their new sustainability strategy focusing on ESG. By investing in education programs like the Ficohsa Foundation, the Tu Conciencia Financiera program and the TENGO platform, as well as Mujeres Adelante, they are already having a major impact.

The event, organized by HUGE, in collaboration with the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) and the Foundation for the Development of Guatemala - FUNDESA, demonstrated how private investments are driving development and sustainability in communities, while also fostering collaboration across sectors, with the ultimate goal of achieving sustainable economic growth and expanding access to opportunities for citizens of the Northern Triangle, helping them to achieve the "American dream at home." The success stories that were shared demonstrate the ability of the private sector to greatly improve the living conditions for thousands of NT citizens.

For more information about the HUGE Business & Investment Council, please visit www.think-huge.org

SOURCE HUGE Business and Investment Council