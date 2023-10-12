Thinkific Announces Think in Color Los Angeles -- a Live, In-Person Event Empowering and Connecting Women and BIPOC Entrepreneurs

Fifth annual Think in Color event brings together - in person for the first time - a diverse lineup of successful Creator Educators to discuss impactful strategies to start, launch, and scale digital knowledge businesses

All speaker sessions to be made available On Demand post event and feature exclusive additional content and valuable resources for new and established Creators

Previous Think in Color virtual events have attracted significant Creator participation with close to 30,000 registering in 2022 

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today will host  'Think in Color Los Angeles' — a dynamic, in-person event aimed at celebrating and supporting underrepresented women and BIPOC entrepreneurs.

Thinkific Announces Think in Color Los Angeles (CNW Group/Thinkific Labs Inc.)
Bringing together a diverse lineup of Creator Educators, the event's notable roster of speakers features leading lights from across the Creator economy. The event's theme 'Head of the Table' encourages women to go beyond having a seat at the table and to chart their own unique path to success. Speakers will collectively offer attendees frank advice and expert insights into building and scaling their online businesses while also seeking to address the real challenges that impact all Creators but disproportionately women and BIPOC entrepreneurs.

Commenting on the importance of Think in Color for underrepresented Creators, speaker Cicely Blain, said, "No matter where they are in their journeys as Creators, it's critical that entrepreneurs who face systemic barriers - particularly BIPOC, women, trans and non-binary folks - have a space where they can learn from, and connect with other Creators who share their lived experience and have carved out their own paths as successful business owners. Think in Color provides a powerful space for connection and solidarity, which are essential for combatting imposter syndrome, building resilience and developing the tools to avoid burnout."

Speakers at Think in Color LA span several industries from wealth planning, to executive presence and anti-racism and represent Creator Educators at various stages of the business journey from recently launched, to experts who have built multi-million dollar knowledge-based businesses.

Speakers include:

Ellie Diop - Founder and CEO of Ellie Talks Money and Ellievated Academy, Ellie is a business strategist, author, and speaker.

Cicely Blain - As an anti-racism consultant and Founder of Bakau Consulting, Cicely brings highly sought-after expertise in cultivating inclusive communities.

Jessica Chen - Global communication expert and CEO at Soulcast Media, Jessica is an Emmy-Award winner known for communication expertise.

Xayli Barclay - Visual Content Creation Coach & Thinkific Expert for Online Course Creators, Xayli specializes in helping entrepreneurs effectively stand out and make a genuine impact in the digital space. Xayli has been a driving force behind past Think in Color events.

"We're proud to pioneer an event where, year after year, underrepresented voices are able to come together, and to inspire and empower one another," said Christie Horsman, VP of Marketing at Thinkific. "By shining a spotlight on the varied experiences of a host of talented and successful women and BIPOC entrepreneurs, the next generation of Creator Educators can model their success on powerful and relatable role models."

Think in Color On Demand

All Think in Color content will be made freely accessible On Demand from October 19th. Those wishing to join a waitlist for this content can do so via this link. Registrants will gain free access to all the speaker sessions along with a bonus presentation from renowned investment educator, Teri Ijeoma of Trade & Travel, a Course Launch Resource Pack and behind-the-scenes content previews.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities -  and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the number of expected registrants to the Company's Think In Color Los Angeles Live Event; the potential benefits that the event's content will have on the Company's existing and potential new customers using Thinkific's platform to engage, monetize and retain their audience; and the anticipated benefits that this event may have related to increased adoption and retention of Thinkific's platform. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

