Thinkific Expands Availability of its Customizable App Building Solution 'Branded Mobile' to Creators Across its Platform

All Thinkific customers will have the ability to get their own mobile app, customized in their own branding, built and maintained by Thinkific.

Thinkific's Branded Mobile solution allows Creators to increase sales, course completion rates and overall student engagement, including more engaged communities.



Branded Mobile now accessible as an add-on to Thinkific plans, at the competitive price of $199 /month.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today announced the early expanded availability of its innovative 'Branded Mobile' solution, enabling all Creators across its platform to have their own fully customizable, branded mobile app.

"For our Creators, providing their students with an app-based learning environment that suits their lifestyle and is accessible on the devices they use most, leads to better engaged communities and higher sales, driving more revenue, " said Greg Smith, CEO of Thinkific. "We're excited to release this feature to all Creators on our platform, and to continue delivering on our promise to provide our customers with the best tools to build, scale and earn from their remarkable online businesses, all under their own brand."

'Branded Mobile' is now accessible to all Thinkific 'self-serve' plans as an add-on, at a competitive price point of $199/month. Thinkific's Branded Mobile offering launched earlier this year and quickly built a waitlist of customers looking to have their own app under their own brand. Today this offer is open to any customer looking to leverage mobile to grow their business.

Branded Mobile transforms the way Creators are able to deliver courses and cultivate communities through mobile devices. App features include, in-app purchases, push notifications, on-the-go access to course materials including video, audio, PDF, text and downloadable lessons, dynamic activity feeds, and Creator's communities. Students can manage their own learning experiences, easily access new content and purchase new courses directly within the app, increasing Creator sales, course completion rates and community engagement.

Creators using the Branded Mobile solution are able to fully customize their mobile app listings on Google Play and Apple App Stores to reflect their unique brand identity, and can tailor in-app experiences to their specific audiences and course design. They also gain access to Thinkific's expert services to lead the process and ultimately receive a customized mobile app, without the headache of having to build it themselves.

To find out more about Branded Mobile, please visit - https://www.thinkific.com/branded-mobile/ .

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products—from courses to communities—and run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active Creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and has a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

