Thinkific Launches 'Branded Mobile', an Industry-first, Customizable App Building Solution for Creator Educators

Thinkific's new Branded Mobile solution provides Creators with their own customizable mobile app for their online courses and communities - all under the Creator's own brand

Branded apps enable Creators to deliver incredible educational and community experiences that meet their students exactly where and when they want to learn

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today announced the launch of 'Branded Mobile', an industry-first, white labeled custom app development solution for fast-scaling Creator Educators and enterprise-level businesses.

As online learning continues to evolve, learning anywhere, anytime is key for students. Market research suggests however that, to date, the complexity, cost and time involved, has made creating branded mobile solutions prohibitive. The average market cost to develop, publish, and maintain an advanced mobile app stands at up to $82,000 with a development period of up to 19 weeks*. Through a staged process that combines automation with specialist consultation, Thinkific can help Creators to develop and deploy advanced, feature-rich apps that highlight their unique brand identity for a small monthly fee.

With Thinkific's Branded Mobile offering features like push notifications, on-the-go access, and activity feeds right in students' pockets, students are able to stay engaged and connected to content and their community at all times. By enabling students to control their learning experience, mobile apps have been shown to increase course completion rates and community engagement within mobile learning, helping Creator Educators build stronger, more successful businesses.

Businesses and Creators have the ability to fully customize their app listings in the Google Play and Apple App Stores to reflect their unique brand identity, and can tailor in-app experiences to their specific audiences and course design.

"We have a laser-focus on the delivery of consistent innovation, providing Creators with the best and most advanced tools to build and scale incredible online businesses," said Greg Smith, CEO of Thinkific. "The mobile learning market is seeing growth, and through our new Branded Mobile, white labeled app solution, we're able to quickly and cost effectively fast-track a Creator's brand and business to mobile through their own unique branded app. There, they can deliver incredible educational and community experiences that meet their students exactly where and when they want to learn."

Branded apps offer students a seamless learning experience, providing comprehensive, on-the-go access to course materials, including video, audio, PDF, text and downloadable lessons. Students also benefit from intuitive lesson navigation and progress tracking, giving them flexibility to learn on their own terms and pick up where they left off.

For learning communities, Branded Mobile apps create a powerful, 'sticky' environment, promoting consistent user activity and engagement. With activity feeds and community spaces, students have multiple reasons to keep coming back, using the devices they check most.

Creator Educator Cinnamon McCann, Founder of Driven Spice, says, "Mobile creates flexibility for both students and instructors. I could handle questions and replies early on, something that increases students' overall experience. The app increased the engagement level with notifications, which helps students stay committed and more likely to complete the program."

Branded Mobile is currently available to Thinkific Plus customers and will be rolled out to additional plans in the coming months.

Thinkific Also Launches Thinkific Mobile App

Thinkific has also launched a fully accessible, mobile solution for Creators at any stage of their journey. The Thinkific Mobile App will be made available as a free addition to select paid packages.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products—from courses to communities—and run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active Creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and has a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

