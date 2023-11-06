The Leap by Thinkific launched the content monetization platform to an eager waitlist in early October

Over 5,000 digital products created, with more being added every day

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today announced that 'The Leap by Thinkific' ("The Leap") — a powerful AI tool for content creators and influencers to easily get started and quickly monetize through digital products — has surpassed 6500 users in its first month.

Thinkific’s A.I-Powered Creator Monetization Platform The Leap, Surpasses 6,500 Users in First Month (CNW Group/Thinkific Labs Inc.)

Since its release on October 4th, early adopters have created an impressive 5,000 digital products and counting. Instagram educator and speaker, Laura Bitoiu of bsquared.social is an early success story, generating over 400 leads for her business since launching a lead magnet using The Leap.

"It was totally seamless and stress-free to create a new digital product from scratch. I'm an overthinker, which sometimes stops me from getting started but The Leap made it so easy," says Laura Bitoiu, Founder of bsquared.social. "The interface was incredibly intuitive and user-friendly. I loved the template options and the AI tools to get started."

Core to the Leap's first-of-its-kind digital product tool is the AI-powered content creation that allows Creators to input a content idea and generate high-quality drafts of digital products — like mini-courses, guides, tutorials, and more — in minutes. This speed and ease of use is helping to drive the rapid uptick in users and positive sentiment around the platform.

The Leap has everything a Creator needs to launch their online business in a single end-to-end platform. The link-in-bio storefront feature enables the Creator to accept payments and distribute and promote their digital products. This investment into helping Creators get started faster, allows Thinkific to expand its addressable market by serving a new segment of customers. For Creators and customers, The Leap enables them to monetize their audience faster than ever before.

"We are pleased by the early growth of The Leap," says Cameron Uganec, GM of the Leap. "This shows Creators are adopting AI at a fast rate and that there is demand for mobile-optimized digital products. Learning products can be as engaging as a TikTok or an Instagram story, and our users have been proving it every day "

For more information, or to sign up for The Leap, please visit - www.theleap.co

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for Creator Educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our Platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products - from courses to communities - and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course, membership and community sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's introduction of The Leap and features within this product; the anticipated benefits of The Leap and its features for the Company's customers including the ability to engage, monetize and retain their audience; the Company's addressable markets for its solutions; capturing market share; competitive advantage; advances in and expansion of the Company's offered platform service; the development and success of new products and services; expectations related to increased adoption of The Leap, Thinkific's platform and standalone products; and expectations regarding revenue and the revenue generation potential of Thinkific. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.