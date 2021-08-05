Thinkific's Think in Color 2021 Virtual Summit Delivers Inspiration & Resources to Underrepresented Entrepreneurs from Across the Globe

The challenges faced by historically marginalized entrepreneurs are real and the current crisis has added increased pressure. Over 5.4 million jobs were lost by women over the course of the pandemic and today, 1 in 3 women of color say that they're planning to leave their current jobs.*

As part of the event's drive to move beyond simply providing inspiration and empower attendees to build strong communities and take action, Thinkific launched a 5-week accelerator program directly after the Summit that is accessible to every attendee. The live coaching program, taught by Summit co-host XayLi Barclay is designed to help traditionally underrepresented women of color entrepreneurs who are new to digital entrepreneurship create their first digital products.

"Moving beyond just talking about diversity and inclusion, we are proud to host Think in Color to help female leaders and entrepreneurs of color take action towards building successful businesses," said Greg Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinkific. "By providing these women with practical tools, resources, and a like-minded community, our mission is to create a transformative impact on people's lives and in the businesses they're able to create, ensuring everyone has access to the tools and knowledge to succeed."

Following the accelerator program, Thinkific has committed $50,000 USD toward grants, bursaries, and tools to help attendees build businesses. Participants will be able to apply for public speaking grants with Vancouver-based Shine Bootcamp, the non-profit Project Cover, as well as free or heavily discounted software to help launch and grow their digital businesses. "We know that what this group of entrepreneurs needs isn't passion and drive, it's tools and that's what we're here to provide," added XayLi Barclay.

In line with the Summit's mission to give underrepresented voices a platform to share their experience and expertise, the speaker line up also featured Summit Speaker Contest winner, Katherine Hanrahan. CEO of Imagine a Mind, an online coaching business dedicated to serving female coaches, consultants, and content creators, Katherine won the opportunity to host her own live workshop for Think in Color attendees. The presentation, which was titled 'How to Design & Automate Your Next-Level Membership', will remain free and accessible, along with other unique speaker presentations delivered during the event, at https://www.thinkific.com/think-in-color/

*5.4 million jobs lost from National Women's Law Center 2021 report, 1 in 3 women leaving workforce from nFormation and Fairygodboss 2021 study.

