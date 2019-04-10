Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc., Ata Inc., Cerner Corp., JetBlue Airways Corp., or Under Armour Inc.?

News provided by

InvestorsObserver

Apr 10, 2019, 09:31 ET

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for ACB, ATAI, CERN, JBLU, and UAA.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

