Thinking about buying stock in Check Cap, Shaw Comm., Acer Therapeutics, Intec Pharma, or GenMark Diagnostics?

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CHEK, SJR, ACER, NTEC, and GNMK.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

CHEK : Check Cap https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CHEK&prnumber=031520215

: Check Cap https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CHEK&prnumber=031520215 SJR : Shaw Comm. https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SJR&prnumber=031520215

: Shaw Comm. https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SJR&prnumber=031520215 ACER : Acer Therapeutics https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ACER&prnumber=031520215

: Acer Therapeutics https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ACER&prnumber=031520215 NTEC : Intec Pharma https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NTEC&prnumber=031520215

: Intec Pharma https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NTEC&prnumber=031520215 GNMK: GenMark Diagnostics https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-stocks-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GNMK&prnumber=031520215

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

SOURCE InvestorsObserver

Related Links

http://www.investorsobserver.com

