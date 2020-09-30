Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, Cardiff Oncology, Penn National Gaming, Facebook, or Target?
Sep 30, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BABA, CRDF, PENN, FB, and TGT.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- BABA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BABA&prnumber=093020203
- CRDF: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CRDF&prnumber=093020203
- PENN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PENN&prnumber=093020203
- FB: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FB&prnumber=093020203
- TGT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TGT&prnumber=093020203
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver