Thinking about trading options or stock in American Airlines, Overstock.com, Dave & Buster's, Six Flags, or Wynn Resorts?
Aug 11, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AAL, OSTK, PLAY, SIX, and WYNN.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- AAL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAL&prnumber=081120201
- OSTK: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=OSTK&prnumber=081120201
- PLAY: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PLAY&prnumber=081120201
- SIX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SIX&prnumber=081120201
- WYNN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=WYNN&prnumber=081120201
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver