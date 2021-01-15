Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Stride, General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, or Electrameccanica Vehicles?
Jan 15, 2021, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AAPL, LRN, GE, JNJ, and SOLO.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- AAPL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAPL&prnumber=011520213
- LRN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=LRN&prnumber=011520213
- GE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GE&prnumber=011520213
- JNJ: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=JNJ&prnumber=011520213
- SOLO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SOLO&prnumber=011520213
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver