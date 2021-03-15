Thinking about trading options or stock in Bank of America, Carnival Corp, CBS Corp, Roku, or Walt Disney?
Mar 15, 2021, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BAC, CCL, VIAC, ROKU, and DIS.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- BAC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BAC&prnumber=031520212
- CCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CCL&prnumber=031520212
- VIAC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=VIAC&prnumber=031520212
- ROKU: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ROKU&prnumber=031520212
- DIS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=DIS&prnumber=031520212
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article