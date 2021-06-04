Thinking about trading options or stock in Core Laboratories, Apple, Ford Motor, Plug Power, or GameStop?
InvestorsObserver
Jun 04, 2021, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CLB, AAPL, F, PLUG, and GME.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- CLB: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CLB&prnumber=060420212
- AAPL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAPL&prnumber=060420212
- F: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=F&prnumber=060420212
- PLUG: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PLUG&prnumber=060420212
- GME: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GME&prnumber=060420212
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article