Thinking about trading options or stock in Dillard's, Apple, Twitter, Workhorse Group, or Pinterest?
Oct 12, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for DDS, AAPL, TWTR, WKHS, and PINS.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- DDS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=DDS&prnumber=101220204
- AAPL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAPL&prnumber=101220204
- TWTR: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TWTR&prnumber=101220204
- WKHS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=WKHS&prnumber=101220204
- PINS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PINS&prnumber=101220204
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver