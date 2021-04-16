Thinking about trading options or stock in Draftkings, GameStop, Lattice Semiconductor, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, or PPG Industries?
InvestorsObserver
Apr 16, 2021, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for DKNG, GME, LSCC, APLS, and PPG.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- DKNG: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=DKNG&prnumber=041620214
- GME: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GME&prnumber=041620214
- LSCC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=LSCC&prnumber=041620214
- APLS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=APLS&prnumber=041620214
- PPG: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PPG&prnumber=041620214
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article