Thinking about trading options or stock in Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, United Airlines, Nio, or Blink Charging?
Dec 16, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for XOM, PFE, UAL, NIO, and BLNK.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- XOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=XOM&prnumber=121620204
- PFE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PFE&prnumber=121620204
- UAL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=UAL&prnumber=121620204
- NIO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NIO&prnumber=121620204
- BLNK: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BLNK&prnumber=121620204
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver