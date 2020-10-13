Thinking about trading options or stock in Inmode, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America, Ford, or Micron Technology?
Oct 13, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for INMD, JNJ, BAC, F, and MU.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- INMD: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=INMD&prnumber=101320204
- JNJ: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=JNJ&prnumber=101320204
- BAC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BAC&prnumber=101320204
- F: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=F&prnumber=101320204
- MU: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MU&prnumber=101320204
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver