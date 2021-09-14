Thinking about trading options or stock in Las Vegas Sands, Comcast, Wells Fargo, Wynn Resorts, Oracle?
InvestorsObserver
Sep 14, 2021, 13:17 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for LVS, CMCSA, WFC, WYNN, and ORCL.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- LVS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=LVS&prnumber=091420217
- CMCSA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CMCSA&prnumber=091420217
- WFC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=WFC&prnumber=091420217
- WYNN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=WYNN&prnumber=091420217
- ORCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ORCL&prnumber=091420217
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
