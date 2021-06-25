Thinking about trading options or stock in Nike, CarMax, Under Armour, Netflix, or Advanced Micro Devices?
InvestorsObserver
Jun 25, 2021, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for NKE, KMX, UAA, NFLX, and AMD.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- NKE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NKE&prnumber=062520214
- KMX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=KMX&prnumber=062520214
- UAA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=UAA&prnumber=062520214
- NFLX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NFLX&prnumber=062520214
- AMD: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AMD&prnumber=062520214
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article