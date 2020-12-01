Thinking about trading options or stock in Pfizer, Nio, Exxon Mobil, Roku, or Shopify?
Dec 01, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for PFE, NIO, XOM, ROKU, and SHOP.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- PFE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PFE&prnumber=120120204
- NIO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NIO&prnumber=120120204
- XOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=XOM&prnumber=120120204
- ROKU: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ROKU&prnumber=120120204
- SHOP: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SHOP&prnumber=120120204
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver