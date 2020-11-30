Thinking about trading options or stock in Pfizer, Novavax, Marathon Patent Group, MicroStrategy, or FuelCell Energy?
Nov 30, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for PFE, NVAX, MARA, MSTR, and FCEL.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- PFE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PFE&prnumber=113020204
- NVAX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NVAX&prnumber=113020204
- MARA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MARA&prnumber=113020204
- MSTR: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MSTR&prnumber=113020204
- FCEL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FCEL&prnumber=113020204
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver