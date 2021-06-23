Thinking about trading options or stock in Plug Power, Virgin Galactic, Overstock.com, Alcoa, or Freeport-McMoRan?
InvestorsObserver
Jun 23, 2021, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for PLUG, SPCE, OSTK, AA, and FCX.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- PLUG: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PLUG&prnumber=062320217
- SPCE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SPCE&prnumber=062320217
- OSTK: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=OSTK&prnumber=062320217
- AA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AA&prnumber=062320217
- FCX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FCX&prnumber=062320217
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article