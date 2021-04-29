Thinking about trading options or stock in Qualcomm, Moderna, Facebook, 1-800-Flowers.Com, or Norwegian Cruise Line?
InvestorsObserver
Apr 29, 2021, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for QCOM, MRNA, FB, FLWS, and NCLH.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- QCOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=QCOM&prnumber=042920214
- MRNA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MRNA&prnumber=042920214
- FB: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FB&prnumber=042920214
- FLWS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FLWS&prnumber=042920214
- NCLH: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NCLH&prnumber=042920214
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article