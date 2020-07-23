Thinking about trading options or stock in Southwest Airlines, Twitter, Dynavax Technologies, Tesla, or American Airlines?
Jul 23, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for LUV, TWTR, DVAX, TSLA, and AAL.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- LUV: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=LUV&prnumber=072320201
- TWTR: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TWTR&prnumber=072320201
- DVAX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=DVAX&prnumber=072320201
- TSLA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TSLA&prnumber=072320201
- AAL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAL&prnumber=072320201
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver