Thinking about trading options or stock in Uber, Palantir, PDD, EQT, or Carvana?

22 Feb, 2024, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for UBER, PLTR, PDD, EQT, and CVNA.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- UBER: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=UBER&prnumber=202402221
- PLTR: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PLTR&prnumber=202402221
- PDD: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PDD&prnumber=202402221
- EQT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=EQT&prnumber=202402221
- CVNA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CVNA&prnumber=202402221
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article