Thinking about trading options or stock in UnitedHealth Group, Netflix, American Airlines, Carnival Corp, or Exxon Mobil?
InvestorsObserver
Jul 15, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for UNH, NFLX, AAL, CCL, and XOM.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- UNH: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=UNH&prnumber=071520217
- NFLX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NFLX&prnumber=071520217
- AAL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAL&prnumber=071520217
- CCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CCL&prnumber=071520217
- XOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=XOM&prnumber=071520217
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article