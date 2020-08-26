Thinking about trading options or stock in Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Intuit Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, or Draftkings Inc?
Aug 26, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for WSM, INTU, TEVA, MSFT, and DKNG.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- WSM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=WSM&prnumber=082620204
- INTU: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=INTU&prnumber=082620204
- TEVA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TEVA&prnumber=082620204
- MSFT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MSFT&prnumber=082620204
- DKNG: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=DKNG&prnumber=082620204
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver